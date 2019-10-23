Terrorism: Federal Court upholds 20 years jail on brothers

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed who headed the five-member panel dismissed the appeals brought by fertiliser traders Mohd Anwar Azmi, 36, and his brother Mohd Nurkamal, 33, against their conviction and jail sentence. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — The Federal Court here today upheld the 20 years jail sentence on two brothers convicted of promoting terrorism in the country by planning to test explosives at Gunung Nuang in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed who headed the five-member panel dismissed the appeals brought by fertiliser traders Mohd Anwar Azmi, 36, and his brother Mohd Nurkamal, 33, against their conviction and jail sentence.

The panel also maintained the 20 years jail term on two other men, drinks seller Izwan Shameer Suzaimi, 28, and tyre shop worker Muhammad Luqman Hakim Abdul Aziz, 25, for a similar offence.

The panel which also comprised Federal Court Judges Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli also upheld the 12 years jail term on a juvenile for committing the same offence.

In dismissing their appeals, Justice Azahar said their convictions were safe.

The court also dismissed the prosecution’s appeal on sentence against the two brothers.

Justice Azahar said the length of sentence handed down by the Court of Appeal against the two brothers were neither too high nor too low, hence the court saw no reason to disturb it.

According to the charge, the five agreed among themselves to promote terrorism in Malaysia by bombing entertainment centres in the federal capital.

They committed the offence at Lot 3917, Kampung Bistari, Sungai Michu, Batu 13, Hulu Langat, Selangor between 7pm on April 24, 2015 and 1am the following day.

On May 12, 2016, the Kuala Lumpur High Court imposed a 25-year jail sentence on the brothers while their two friends were each sentenced to 20 years jail and the juvenile to 12 years after they were found guilty for the offence. — Bernama