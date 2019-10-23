Amanah’s Khalid Samad tells Perlis mufti to join politics if he wants to play it

was among religious leaders who took part in the Kongress Maruah Melayu earlier this month that was mired in allegations of racism or racial supremacy. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin could be building up to a candidacy in the 15th general election as part of the “Geng Melayu”, Amanah’s Khalid Samad said today.

The Islamist party leader made the insinuation when criticising Asri over the latter’s discussion with Muslim preacher and protege of Dr Zakir Naik, Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, in which Asri portrayed Amanah as a DAP stooge.

“Don’t be surprised, a potential ‘Geng Melayu’ candidate for GE15. Curious over his willingness to be in the Kongress Maruah Melayu with its racist message but understand what the purpose was.

“By right, [he] should resign as mufti if [he] wants to engage in politics,” Khalid wrote on Twitter before delivering a parting shot by calling Asri’s political analysis “weak”.

Asri was among religious leaders who took part in the Kongress Maruah Melayu earlier this month that was mired in allegations of racism or racial supremacy.

In his discussion with Dr Zakir’s protege, Asri asserted that Amanah either remained silent or made excuses for DAP when the latter came under attack, citing the issue of the pro-China propaganda comic as an example.

He contrasted this to Amanah’s stand against Dr Zakir, which he claimed was nearly identical to that of DAP.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition includes PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah.

The PH secretariat previously issued a public rebuke of former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein that accused him of plotting the formation of an administration that excluded DAP and Amanah.

DAP leaders such as Lim Kit Siang alleged this to be a plot to end the PH administration’s term prematurely.