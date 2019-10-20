KL City Hall enforcers the bulwark of integrity, says Khalid

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said Kuala Lumpur City Hall enforcers should be the bulwark of integrity and honesty in enforcing the law for the well-being of the country and its people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcers should be the bulwark of integrity and honesty in enforcing the law for the well-being of the country and its people.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said this would be in line with the government’s aspiration for civil servants to have integrity by discharging their responsibilities effectively and honestly.

“The enforcement personnel are entrusted with the responsibility to enforce the law, and they will be accepted and respected by the city folks if they themselves abide by the laws and maintain their integrity when discharging their responsibilities.

“We do not want to hear from the city folks any more complaints on corruption and other wrongdoings (by DBKL enforcers),” he said in his speech at the DBKL Enforcer’s Day golden jubilee celebration parade at Dataran Merdeka here today.

The minister also called on the city folks to cooperate by becoming the eyes and ears for DBKL against any wrongdoings or abuse by its enforcement personnel. — Bernama