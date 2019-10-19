Water supply disruption in southern areas of Penang Island on Oct 21 due to burst pipe

There will be a 12 to 24-hour water disruption on October 21 due to a burst water pipe in Jalan Bukit Gambir. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 19 ― About 200,000 water consumers are expected to experience supply disruptions for 12 to 24 hours from 10am on October 21, following a burst water pipe incident in Jalan Bukit Gambir near here.

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the 900-mm mild steel pipeline which is located underground at a service road near The Pallazia commercial complex had burst on October 15, causing an overnight unscheduled water supply disruption on October 15 and 16.

“This pipeline is a major component of the pipeline network that delivers water to consumers in the southern areas of Penang Island. Due to rain and the depth of the pipeline location, PBAPP postponed emergency repairs on October 16 to minimise the inconvenience to water consumers.

“However, the burst segment must be repaired promptly to normalise water pressure, reduce water loss and re-stabilise the treated water delivery system,” he said in a statement.

He said consumers in 15 affected areas from Jalan Bukit Gambir to Bayan Lepas including Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang International Airport, Penang Education Department and Sekolah Menengah Bukit Jambul, Relau and Bayan Lepas will experience a 12-hour water disruption from 10 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, consumers in Persiaran Kelicap, Gertak Sanggul, Teluk Kumbar and Bukit Penara in Balik Pulau are advised to store sufficient water for use for 24 hours from 10 am on Monday, Jaseni said.

“PBAPP deeply regrets any inconvenience caused. Please remember to store sufficient water for use,” he said. ― Bernama