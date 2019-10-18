Prosecution withdraws five corruption charges out of 35 against ex-Sabah CM Musa Aman

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The High Court here today acquitted former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman of five of the 35 corruption charges against him, involving US$63.3 million.

Earlier at the case management today, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar applied to withdraw the five charges involving US$13.2 million and for the accused to be given a DNAA.

“The accused still has 30 corruption charges against him and investigation is still going on,” he told the court.

DPP also informed the court that the prosecution had made some amendments to the 30 corruption charges involving US$50.1 million and 16 money laundering charges involving more than US$37.8 million and S$2.5 million.

The amendments related to the date, transaction and names of contractors, he said.

He requested for the amended charges to be read out to Musa, who was allowed to remain seated in the dock based on health reasons.

Musa, 68, claimed trial to all the charges.

On the 30 counts of corruption, Musa in his capacity as Sabah chief minister and Sabah Foundation Board of Trustees chairman allegedly received US$50.1 million from eight logging concessionaires as an inducement to approve logging concessions to 16 companies.

He is accused of committing the offences at eight banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China and Singapore between December 20, 2004 and November 6, 2008.

The charges framed under Section 11 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1997 and punishable under Section 16 of the same law carries upon conviction, a maximum 20 years’ jail and fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

On the money laundering charges, Musa allegedly instructed Richard Christopher Barnes, 67, to open an account at UBS AG Bank, Singapore, under the name of Richard Christopher Barnes, through which he intended to receive proceeds from illegal activities.

Musa also faces alternative charges of concealing proceeds from illegal activities.

On the second to ninth and 11th to 15th charge, Musa allegedly received US$37,845,491.60 in proceeds from illegal activities from several individuals through an account under Barnes’ name.

On the 10th charge, he allegedly received S$2.5 million in proceeds from illegal activities, through the same account.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed February 28 next year for case management.

Musa was represented by counsel Francis Ng Aik Guan. — Bernama