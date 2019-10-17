Wisma Putra: One Malaysian killed, 10 hurt in Turkey bus crash

The bus crash took place in Afyonkarahisar, causing one death while 10 more people were injured. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — A Malaysian was killed and 10 others were hurt after their tour bus was involved in a mishap in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, yesterday evening.

A spokesman at Wisma Putra, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the accident involving a bus with 35 Malaysians which occurred when the bus was travelling from Pamukkale to Cappodokya.

“The mishap took place at Afyonkarahisar causing one death while 10 more people were injured including four who were seriously hurt.

“The victims are being treated at the Afyonkarahisar Hospital located about 300 km from Angkara. The Malaysian Representative Office in Ankara (Malawakil Ankara) is compiling further information from the local authorities on the matter,” said the spokesman.

It was reported that an officer from Malawakil Ankara would be conducting a consular visit as soon as possible to provide appropriate aid.

Meanwhile, the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) corporate communication division, in a statement tonight, confirmed that the bus which was involved in the mishap was ferrying 35 of its personnel who were visiting the country.

The corporation received a report on the accident from the Malaysian Embassy in Turkey.

“PKNS is still waiting for an official statement from the Malaysian Embassy in Turkey which is gathering the latest information on the incident from the local authorities and the hospital at Afyonkarahisar.

“We will divulge the latest developments on the incident from time to time,” said the statement. — Bernama