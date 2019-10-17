Pakatan launches greener transport policy with five thrusts, 23 strategies

A Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train makes its way from the Sungai Buloh station to the Semantan station at the break of dawn in Kuala Lumpur, December 17, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government unveiled today the National Transport Policy (NTP) 2019-2030 that has sustainability at its core.

The blueprint emphasises five key policies and 23 supporting strategies towards the development of a holistic transportation plan for the country.

Under the NTP, the government aims to create a conducive environment for the transport sector; optimise, build and maintain transport infrastructure, services and networks to maximise efficiency; and enhance safety, integration, connectivity and accessibility for seamless passengers and goods movement.

PH is aiming to promote environmentally sustainable transportation.

The government said the vision for the NTP was guided by economic competitiveness, social impact, and environmental effects.

It said businesses must move with the times and seek renewable energy solutions instead of continued fossil fuel reliance.

“It is estimated that the world use of petroleum and other liquid fuels will increase from 95 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2015 to 104 million b/d in 2030 with the transport sector accounting for 60 per cent of the increase,” the report said, citing the International Energy Outlook 2017.

“The transportation sector cannot continue to develop under a business-as-usual scenario, because it implies a continued strong dependence on oil with a low share of renewable energy. Cities have a role in leading the sustainable transport agenda and must drive transformational changes in transport.

“Measures must be taken to induce behavioral change to optimise mobility patterns and must be coupled with effective planning and technology design that are targeted to provide not only integrated transport but also an interactive one.”

It highlighted that many cities globally have successfully embraced sustainable mobility and Malaysia could learn best practices and lessons from these.

The report said that the demand for a green supply chain will grow as sustainability becomes more important in the transportation sector and efficiencies allow companies to gain a competitive edge.

The report pointed out that Malaysia’s growth has been deeply underpinned by its transport sector, with over 200,000km of roads, over 2,900km of tracks, 18 ports and 22 airports that all form the backbone of country’s growth as a key player in the South-east Asian and global markets.

“As the nation continues to develop, it is critical to ensure that it has an overarching transport policy that can support our ambitions to be a high-income nation by 2025 based on its strong and sustainable growth,” the report said.

The NTP was developed through close collaboration between the government and private sector.

Since September 2016, over 150 participants from the government, academia and representatives of the private sector joined workshops, focus group discussions and meetings to formulate the blueprint.