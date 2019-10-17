DAP’s Ramasamy says called in for police questioning next week

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy speaks during a press conference in George Town July 20, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 17 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy said the police have summoned him to Bukit Aman for questioning over his criticism of the force last month.

The Penang lawmaker said he will present himself at the federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to have his statement recorded.

He said the police told him the investigation was for reports lodged against him over his article titled “New government but the same old police force” dated September 17.

“I don’t think it’s related to the investigations into the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE),” he said when contacted.

MORE TO COME