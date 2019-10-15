Lokman Adam charged with inciting public over Bangi road rage incident

Lokman Adam pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Erry Shahriman Nor Aripin. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with inciting or likely to incite the public to commit any offence against any other class or community.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Erry Shahriman Nor Aripin.

He was charged with committing the offence through the YouTube social site under the profile name 'Lokman Adam' between 12.01 am and 11.59 pm last Aug 12.

The charge, under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine or both, if found guilty.

Lokman Adam, a Communication Director at the Finance Ministry under the previous government, was allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety. The court set Nov 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria prosecuted, while lawyer N. Logendran represented Lokman Adam. — Bernama