Police monitoring pro-LTTE South Indian politician Senthamizhan Seeman

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Malaysian police have put South Indian politician Senthamizhan Seeman on their watchlist over his perceived support for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Bukit Aman's Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) chief, Deputy Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said Seeman, who is also a popular actor and regular visitor to Malaysia, has close ties wit LTTE “elements” in the country.

He added that authorities may bar him from entering Malaysia is he found to be a national security threat.

“This depends on the investigations which we will conduct on the 12 detained so far.

“As to how deep is his role in promoting and perhaps channelling monetary aid, or maybe giving advice for the LTTE elements in Malaysia to carry out their activities, we will monitor.

“Should there be a basis, we will request for the Immigration (Department) to stop him from entering Malaysia,” Ayob told a press conference at Bukit Aman here, today.

He said that the police are also aware of Seeman's active involvement with the LTTE back in India and have been keeping tabs.

Ayob was asked to comment if the police would move to ban Seeman from entering Malaysia along with other foreign nationals with links to the LTTE who have been photographed with local political leaders.

A recent photograph of Seeman with Human Resources Minister S. Kulasegaran was shared on social media, prompting calls for the police to detain the DAP leader.

Seeman is the chief coordinator of the Naam Tamilar political party in Tamil Nadu.