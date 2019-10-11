KL mayor: Burst pipes in apartment’s underground sewage system likely cause of landslide

The site of the landslide in Kampung Sri Penchala, Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2019. — Picture Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Burst pipes in the underground sewage system are believed to be the cause of the landslide at the Azalea Apartment site in Kampung Seri Penchala, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan.

He said following the incident, the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram) had been directed to identify if there was a possibility for a drastic soil movement in the area.

“We have asked the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to cordon off the area as a precautionary measure in the event of further movement.

“It is understood that there has been no movement so far, but Ikram will carry out periodic monitoring before the preliminary investigation results are available,” he told reporters at the site of the incident here today.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel cordon off Azalea Apartments in Kampung Sri Penchala, Kuala Lumpur with yellow tape following a landslide October 11, 2019. — Picture Firdaus Latif

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) with the cooperation of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) were working closely to provide shelter for the 65 occupants of the four-storey apartment.

“They will be temporarily housed at the Sungai Penchala Hall, which was nearer to the area,” he said.

A passerby at the site of the landslide in Kampung Sri Penchala, Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2019. — Picture Firdaus Latif

Meanwhile, Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh advised the residents to move necessary items from their apartment units with the help of the authorities.

“They have the right to carry their belongings but there must be monitoring from the JBPM to protect their safety.

“A control post should also be located close to the apartment to update residents with the latest developments and information on the incident,” she said.

The 65 residents of the apartment were evacuated yesterday following the landslide. — Bernama