Your ‘lies and hate’ are what demeans Malays, Kit Siang tells Umno Youth chief

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki attends the Dewan Pemuda during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang told Umno Youth chief Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki that “lies” such as the latter’s debunked “10 Reasons for Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remove DAP” were the real threat to Malay dignity.

Lim said rather than DAP, it was Asyraf and those like him who are creating racial and religious tension.

“I had hoped that the Malay Dignity Congress could lead the way for a Malaysian campaign to achieve a Golden Age for Malaysia as a top world-class nation of unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity and prove to the world that Malaysia is a success story from the confluence of the four great civilisations in the world — Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western — instead of a basket-case of a failure from the Clash of Civilisations.

“These hopes were misplaced,” he said in a statement today.

On Sunday, Asyraf, a former deputy minister, took to Facebook to blame Umno’s political foes PKR and DAP for allegedly insulting the Malays and challenging the Malays’ special position, among other things.

He gave 10 reasons to support his claim, but National Human Rights Society (Hakam) chairman Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan debunked all the same day.

“Do you base anything you say on facts?” she asked Asyraf.

“To be fair to you, I tried looking for those pesky things called facts to support your statement. Just could not find them. I had 50 reasons why you and your party should never come back into power. Now I have 51.”