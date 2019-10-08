Dr M: SST revenue will top GST’s in coming years

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad answers questions in Parliament October 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad defended the Sales and Service Tax (SST) in Parliament today, saying its collections would surpass that of the repealed Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the future.

During Minister’s Question Time (MQT) today, the Langkawi MP said the comparatively lower revenue was normal as the tax system was only introduced last year.

“The shortfall is not because SST is a wrong system.

“Indeed, when a new tax is introduced, at the beginning, there will always be shortfall because of adjustments which have to be made by officers and those paying taxes.

“However, I believe that in the coming years, SST will exceed GST’s collection,” Dr Mahathir said.

MORE TO COME