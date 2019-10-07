Maxis 4G network goes down

Maxis has apologised for its 4G network going down. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Maxis says they are working to resolve the issue. Below is their full statement on the matter:

“We would like to apologise to our Hotlink and Ookyo customers who may be experiencing some service interruptions with their lines. Rest assured that we are working hard to rectify this as soon as possible. We will notify our affected customers when services are fully restored. We thank you for your kind understanding and support.”

It appears that Maxis is facing issues with its 4G network. As of 2pm this afternoon, a couple of users have reported losing connection and their devices are only showing 3G.

We can confirm that the issue has affected users in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya. Maxis is aware of the issue and they are trying to resolve it as soon as possible. At the moment, it isn’t clear when the network will be restored. — SoyaCincau