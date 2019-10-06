Malay Dignity Congress participants down with food poisoning

General view of the stadium Malawati during the Malay Dignity Congress October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — A total of 118 people who attended the Malay Dignity Congress at the Malawati Stadium here today are down with suspected food poisoning after consuming food provided by the organiser at the event.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim said the department received a report on the incident at about 11.15am today.

“We received a report that some of the victims had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, following which an emergency team was sent to the location.

“Following examination, 27 of them were classified as semi-critical (yellow tag) and 91 were in stable condition (green tag),” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Emergency Department at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and the Shah Alam Hospital had been placed on alert since 11.50 am today to receive the patients.

The Malay Dignity Congress was organised by four public universities — Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) — to discuss and find solutions to problems faced by the Malays. — Bernama