At Malay congress, PAS MP wants Sunni Islam made official religion of federation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) attending the Malay Dignity Congress at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, October 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — The government should amend the Federal Constitution to make the Sunni denomination the only permissible school of Islam in the country, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said.

Speaking at the Kongress Maruah Melayu (Malay Dignity Congress), Ahmad Fadhli said the government should also make policies based on the Sunni denomination.

“Amend the Article 3(1) of the Federal Constitution to acknowledge that ‘Islam based on the Ahli Sunnah Wal-Jama’ah’ is the doctrine and faith of the federation,” he said.

Article 3 of the Federal Constitution states that Islam is the religion of the federation.

Shaari representing the religious cluster at the congress and spoke of aim to strengthen Islam’s position in the federation.

MORE TO COME