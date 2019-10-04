Murdered Sibu bank manager’s family disappointed his killer allegedly profited from her crime

Wong Ji Kui’s sister Wong Hie Huong (right) together with their mother Law Boh Ing (2nd right), lawyer Adnan Seman (2nd left) and Christina Teng at a press conference in Sibu October 4, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Wong Ji Kui’s family

IPOH, Oct 4 — The family of Wong Ji Kui, an HSBC branch manager who was killed in 2012 after being stabbed multiple times in Sibu, Sarawak, said today they are disappointed that one of his murderers has allegedly benefited from her crime.

His sister Wong Hie Huong said that her sister-in-law Ling Hang Tsyr, who was found guilty of her brother’s death, not only received custody of Ji Kui’s only son, but also inherited the majority of her brother’s assets.

“Ling repeatedly said that she did not get anything from my brother’s death, but in reality, she is the administrator and also a beneficiary of his estate,” she alleged in a statement.

“After my brother’s death, the agreement on distribution of assets was signed on July 2, 2019. It was filed on July 5, 2012. The Letter of Administration issued by the Sibu District Office confirmed that Ling is the administrator and also a beneficiary of my brother’s assets.

“The distribution is in accordance with Distribution Act. Ling get 25 per cent of the wealth, deceased parents get 25 per cent, while the balance 50 per cent belongs to the son. However, she controls a total of 75 per cent now, since she got custody of my brother’s nine-year-old son,” she added.

Hie Huong said that no one should profit from crime and that there should be laws to protect the victims of crime.

“There are real sufferings and challenges faced by the victim’s family following the incident. Justice must be given to victim and the family first,” she added.

It was reported that, Ling, 36, and her boyfriend Tiong King Guan, 35, were accused of abetting the principal accused, Ling Hoe Ing, 28, in killing Ji Kui at his Jalan Ulu Sg Merah home at about 1.30am on June 14, 2012.

Both Ling and Tiong faced an amended charge under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetment, read with Section 302 for murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence on conviction.

The court sentenced Ling, a bank credit recovery clerk, to be hanged, while Hoe Ing was jailed for 16 years after he pleaded guilty on October 1, 2013, to an alternative charge of culpable homicide.

Tiong is still at large and not been seen since February 2015.

Hie Huong said the family is now filing the application to take custody of Ji Kui’s son and to remove Ling — both as an administrator and beneficiary — of her brother’s assets.

“This is done separately in the Civil Court. We are advised by our lawyers that we are allowed to do so in view of the High Court’s decision,” she said.

“We are sad to see that we as the victim’s family must come this far to get justice and get access to our grandson.

“Taking civil action is very expensive. We are trying hard to fulfil Ji Kui’s wish, which is to look after his son and protect his estate,” she said.