Azam Jaya managing director heads list of Sabah award recipients

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Azam Jaya Sdn Bhd Managing Director Tan Sri Joseph Lo @ Lo Tain Foh heads the list of 1, 423 recipients of the state awards and medals in conjunction with the 66th birthday of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, tomorrow.

Lo is among the three recipients of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) which is the highest award in Sabah carrying the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’.

The other SPDK recipients are former state secretary Datuk KY Mustafa and Kadazan Society Sabah President Datuk Marcel Leiking.

Sabah Chief Minister’s wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib is among 68 people to be conferred the second highest award in the state which is the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) which carries the title of ‘Datuk’.

Also to be awarded the PGDK are President of Sabah Journalists Association and Sabah Bureau Chief Muguntan Vanar; State Criminal Investigation Department Head, SAC Jauteh Dikun; Eastern Fleet commander Rear Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob; Parti Warisan Sabah secretary-general Lorreto Padua Jr.

Other recipients of the PGDK are Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid; Ahmad Lakim; SAC Ahmad Fuad Othman; Ainon Mohd; [email protected] Tokuzip; Amarjit Singh; [email protected] Aminah Jabarhan; Ang Kian [email protected] Ang; Anne Keyworth Nee Anne John; Asnan Yunus Achung.

Awang Ahmad Sah; Awang Kassim Gemok; Chang Chin Shin; Chee Chi Vui; Chew Sang Hai; Chiu Nyuk Loi @ Anthony; Chiu Chun Tau; Dahlan A.H. Tengah; George Lew @ George Liew; Hamdu Amam Balabatu.

Hanjan Samit; Heric Corray A/L Solomon Dorry; Ho Hin Chai; Honorsius Bosuin; Ibrahim Pengiran Dewa; Ismail Bongsu; Ismail Mohd Said; Ismail Palil; Izhar Idrus; James Ibrahim; Johair Binti Mat Lani; Kula Jamudin; Lee Puan [email protected] Lee; Lee Swi Heng; Lim Teck Kiong; Masnah Mat Salleh; ACP Mat [email protected] Salahuddin Che Ali; Melvin Gregory Disimond; Mohamed Hatta Mohamed Tarmizi.

Mohamed [email protected] Abdullah; Montoi Sahih; Brig Jen Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan; Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof; Dr Ong Ee; Osman Ahmed; Patrick [email protected] Su Teck; Peter Sak Moon Loong; Richard Jomiji Kinsil; Rusdi Mohd Isa. — Bernama