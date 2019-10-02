Pundits hope Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 will also tackle social issues, even as it addresses economic ones

The Shared Prosperity Vision aims to close the gap between the rich and poor that is currently causing communities to live in silos especially those in the People's Housing Project (PPR). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — With the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) set to be launched soon, Fahmi Fadzil is among the lawmakers optimistic that the plan will benefit his constituents in Lembah Pantai.

Arguably one of the most diverse constituencies in Malaysia, Lembah Pantai includes the upmarket neighbourhoods of Bangsar as well as the public housing flats of Pantai Dalam.

The first-term MP said the federal seat is a good example of a society that is in need of a “roadmap” such as the SPV2030 to deliver social justice to its constituents.

To pinpoint a particular concern, it is hoped that the SPV will be able to aid economic growth.

“If the SPV is able to encourage better economic growth, this will trigger change in creating better-paying jobs, thus offering better quality of life.

“It is undeniable that social issues often occur among the neglected, especially those who are victims of poverty.

“I’m hoping that the SPV is able to close the gap between the rich and poor, which is currently causing communities to live in silos. Once this gap is closed, the rich will no longer be living with only the rich and the poor will not be living with only the poor,” he said.

Fahmi added that he hopes the SPV can help eliminate drug-related problems which are rampant within the low-cost housing areas. This too, he said, is influenced by income disparity and quality of life.

In August, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his National Day speech said the government is focusing on the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Vision.

He said that efforts are also being intensified to increase people’s purchasing power and eliminate the income and wealth gaps between the classes, races and regions.

Dr Mahathir said the vision is to help Malaysia develop in a sustainable manner along with equitable and inclusive economic distribution at every level of the value chain, class, race and geography to create a sense of harmony and stability among the people by 2030.

The lower income bracket group or the B40 are left out from job opportunities and are struggling to make ends meet. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Social activist Anil Netto agreed that if the SPV2030 is well executed, it should improve education, healthcare and public transportation facilities.

Anil said these issues are not to be isolated from ethnicity and religion.

“What’s happening right now is that people are struggling to make ends meet. They are stressed.

“When they are in this weak condition, it makes them vulnerable and easily susceptible to ideologies which are racially motivated,” he said.

When the SPV kicks in, he is also hoping for it to improve healthcare facilities, housing needs and food production.

“I think the government has gotten the wrong focus at the moment. They should be using the money to help the lower-income group, build more schools and not invest in more mega-projects. Not when there is a property glut,” he said.

He also said it was time for the government to come up with economic policies which are needs-based, rather than race-based.

Weighing in with his support for the SPV, former Universiti Malaysia Sarawak associate professor Andrew Aeria said one area which needs a lot of attention is civic education.

“Currently, it seems as though everyone has no more civic consciousness.

“With this in place, the SPV will be able to prevent crime, racial and religious tension,” said Aeria.

He believes that civic education is the “backbone” of a healthy society.

“It will remind Malaysians that not everything is linked to race and religion aspects,” he added.

UCSI professor Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said that while he is looking forward to the implementation of the SPV, he expects it to also address how history lessons are being taught in school to ensure that students do not grow up to have racist mindsets.

“History lessons today no longer emphasise multicultural Malaysia. It no longer talks about the contribution of each race to the country.

“Instead the narrative now is that only one race is doing all the work. People no longer promote how race and religion can unite people.

“There is such an emphasis in school now,” he said.

Tajuddin who specialises in Islamic architecture also added that as a Muslim, he feels that Islamic teaching in the country needs a major revamp.

“Right now, the narrative of religious teaching is sending out messages of ‘we are right, and they are wrong’ or ‘they are the enemy.’ This should not be the way,” he said, warning that these situations can cause further division among the people.

He added that the government needs to address this or else it can forget about social harmony among Malaysians.