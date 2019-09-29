Haze: Evacuated Malaysian students return to Jambi, Pekanbaru in Indonesia

Smoke covers trees during a forest fire next to a palm plantation in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 29 — Malaysian students in Riau, Sumatera who were evacuated to Jakarta due to the haze are scheduled to return to the province tomorrow following an improvement in the situation.

Riau recorded an air pollutant index (API) reading of more than 500 but following three days of rain recently, the figure has dropped to 150 as of yesterday.

Malaysia Education director in Indonesia, Associate Prof Dr Mior Harris Mior Harun said the students who were temporarily sheltered at Malaysia Hall would leave on Citilink flights.

The first group of 18 is scheduled to depart from Jakarta to Jambi on flight QG964 while the second group of 35 bound for Pekanbaru would leave Jakarta at 5.05pm on flight QG938.

Thirty-five students were evacuated on September 25 and 18 more on September 26, after Riau governor Syamsuar declared a state of emergency on September 23 when the API reading went beyond 500 to 700.

Syamsuar said the state of emergency would end tomorrow. — Bernama