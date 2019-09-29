After 13 hours, Semenyih water treatment plant operational again

Air Selangor has mobilised its water tankers, with 10 localised service centres activated from 8am today to assist customers who face water disruption until supply has been fully established. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Semenyih Water Treatment Plant that was temporarily shut down due to pollution yesterday has resumed operations.

Air Selangor’s Customer Relations and Communications chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said the treatment plant came back online at 6.30am this morning after it was deactivated for 13 hours and 30 minutes.

Up to 357 million litres of treated water was disrupted because of the pollution.

“We are still in the process to increase the level of our water reserves, distribution systems and service tanks at the areas that were impacted by the disruption.

“Water tank trucks have been mobilised and 10 localised service centres will be activated from 8am today to assist our customers who face water disruption until supply has been fully established,” said Abdul Raof.

Further information can be obtained through the Air Selangor’s mobile app, its website at www.airselangor.com, its customer call centre at 15300 or WhatsApp it to 019-2816783/019-2800919.