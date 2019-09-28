Malaysia says EU’s palm oil ban is face of free trade duplicity

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia does not produce palm oil at the expense of the environment. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — A classic case of the denial of free trade is the ban on the import of palm oil proposed by the European countries, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“All the countries of the world wish to prosper, to grow their economies. During their colonial days their wealth had been exploited to enrich their colonial masters.

“They cannot expect much from their former colonial masters. But they do expect to be allowed to develop their own countries themselves. But they are hampered from doing so.

“There is much talk about free trade. But all the time new regulations are being introduced which are detrimental to the development of poor countries.

“A classic case of the denial of free trade is the ban on the import of palm oil proposed by the European countries.

“Unable to sustain the competitiveness of their own edible oils, a campaign is mounted to ban palm oil.

“It is said that palm oil is poisonous to health, destroys the habitat of long-nosed monkeys, reduce carbon dioxide absorption, etc.

“Products of Europe are labelled palm oil free. Biofuel using palm oil are banned,” he said in his statement at the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly here.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia does not produce palm oil at the expense of the environment.

“Malaysia will not clear more forests for palm plantations. We are as concerned about our environment as the Europeans.

“At the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, Malaysia pledged to maintain at least 50 per cent of our land mass under forest cover. We have made good our pledge and better. Our forest cover is currently at 55.3 per cent, exceeding our Rio pledge.

“Palm oil is still a big contributor to our economy. There is no evidence that it is poisonous.

“We appeal to the good sense of the rich not to impoverish us, not to deprive hundreds of thousands of our workers from earning a living. You will be doing a good deed by consuming palm oil,” he added.