Defence minister: Disciplinary action against individuals involved in Malaysian commando’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Army’s investigation board will take disciplinary action against individuals involved in the incident resulted in the death of a commando from the 11th Special Forces Regiment, Major Mohd Zahir Armaya on September 4.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the ministry would also update the standard operating procedure (SOP) (training-related) if required.

“In light of the family’s request for an inquest to find the cause of death, the Defence Ministry will take this request to the higher level for consideration.

“The Defence Ministry also supported the late Mohd Zahir’s posthumous promotion to Lieutenant Colonel as decided during the 578th Armed Forces Council which convened on Sept 17, subject to the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad added that he was informed by the army’s investigation board that the incident was an isolated case and classified as training accident.

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando from the 11th Special Forces Regiment, died after he was believed to have been accidentally shot during a gimmick launching of the Fifth Division of the Malaysian Infantry Regiment and the 13th Brigade of the Malaysian Infantry at Lok Kawi, Sabah, on September 4. — Bernama