Anwar’s pol-sec Farhash accuses Perak MB of giving out roadworks job without tender

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador alleged that the concession was awarded to a company that had been given another contract under a different name. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 28 — Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador accused Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu of quietly and directly awarding concession for the maintenance of state roads to a company.

Farhash, who is also PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, alleged that the concession was awarded to a company that had been given another contract under a different name.

“When the same concession was awarded to a company, Bujang Selenggara, there was plenty of controversy as it was done without going through a valid tender process.

“This time around, since the concession ended, the same company was renamed Puncak Emas Infra and was once again awarded the concession,” he said in a statement.

Farhash also said that the company has been given full power to appoint contractors and set prices as it wished.

“How come this concession was awarded via direct negotiations? It was clearly stated in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto that there would no longer be direct negotiations.

“Is the mentri besar truly representing the interests of PH and where were his advisors to ensure such negotiations did not take place,” he asked.

Farhash also claimed that a message social media recently highlighted these alleged abuses of power by the Perak Mentri Besar’s office.

He stressed that the administration of the state government should be done professionally and with the peoples’ interest as heart.