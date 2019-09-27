Police will investigate Adib’s case based on country’s laws, says Muhyiddin

The home minister said the government accepted the ruling of the inquest conducted by the Coroner’s Court today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The government has handed it over to the police to continue investigations into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim — who was killed following a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, in Subang Jaya, last year — in accordance with the country’s laws.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government accepted the ruling of the inquest conducted by the Coroner’s Court today that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or three unknown persons.

“I believe the police will investigate this case in detail and in the best possible way to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad who presided over the proceedings of the inquest for 41 days to determine the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death was reported to have found that the court accepted the testimony of the 29th witness, forensic pathologist from Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid who is based in United Kingdom, that during the incident, the victim was beaten and dragged from the firemen’s van.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, died on December 17, after fighting for his life for 21 days. — Bernama