PAS wants special police team for Adib's death probe following inquest decision

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — PAS has urged the police to form a special investigation team reinvestigate the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, following the inquest verdict today that ruled the incident involved a crime.

Its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the inquest’s conclusion that Adib had been assaulted by at least two unidentified attackers should be investigated thoroughly.

“PAS is satisfied at the verdict of the inquest into the late Muhammad Adib's death, as confirmed by Coroner Rofiah Mohamad today to be caused by injury from the criminal actions of an unknown group,” he said in a statement.

Takiyuddin also asked the police to accept the decision by the Coroner's Court as a prima facie statement, and said PAS is confident the authorities, assisted by all quarters, will be able to catch those responsible for Adib's death and bring them to justice.

“PAS also urges for the continuation of the proceedings against the attorney-general for insulting the court, without any disturbances so that justice can be obtained without fear or favour.

“This is necessary so as to increase the rakyat's confidence in the Attorney-General's Chambers, particularly when it comes to upholding the law and guaranteeing justice,” he said.

The secretary-general was referring to the ex-parte application for a committal order against Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas filed by Adib's father Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid on July 16.

The order was filed on grounds that Thomas allegedly insulted the court through the filing of an affidavit by the A-G's Chambers on April 3, which indicated that Muhammad Adib’s death was not caused by injuries sustained.

The 24-year old firefighter sustained serious injuries during a riot on November 27 last year at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.

After three weeks of intensive care, Adib succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute on December 17.