Adib’s inquest verdict shows decision to conduct proceedings was right, says Kit Siang’s aide

Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s brother, Mohd Asraf Mohd Kassim, speaks during a press conference outside the Shah Alam court complex September 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary Syahredzan Johan today said that the verdict of the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is proof that the decision to conduct proceedings was the right move.

He said the inquest, which began on February 11 and went on for 41 days with 30 witnesses called to testify and 137 exhibits shown to the court, made its findings through an independent judiciary tribunal and transparent proceedings.

“Nothing can be hidden or covered up in a transparent inquest, which itself also proves the nation’s judiciary system is independent and has the public’s confidence. Therefore, there is no need to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI),” Syahredzan said in a statement.

He said there were certain parties who had questioned the need for the inquest.

“For example, in May, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan questioned if the attorney general did not believe in the police investigation since he called for the inquest.

“In the same month, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was also reported to have urged for an RCI to be formed, so as to replace the then-ongoing inquest,” Syahredzan said.

He also urged the police to review their investigations into Adib’s death thoroughly, based on the statements, evidence and findings of the Coroner’s Court from the inquest’s proceedings.

“Muhammad Adib perished as a hero in the course of carrying out his duty as a firefighter. I believe everyone wishes to see the perpetrators who caused his death to be brought to justice,” Syahredzan said.

In the verdict’s announcement earlier today, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad ruled that Adib’s death is a crime as he sustained injuries caused by two or more unknown parties.

The 24-year old sustained serious injuries during a riot on November 27 last year at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya. He eventually succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute on December 17, after three weeks in intensive care.