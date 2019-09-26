RM30m north seafront project to be completed by 2022, says Penang exco

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to reporters at Lebuh Light, George Town September 26, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — The whole RM30 million north seafront project that encompasses the sea wall, Fort Cornwallis, Light Street and the Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower is expected to be completed in 2022.

Local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the different components of the project are in various stages of completion.

“The Light Street promenade upgrade is expected to complete in two weeks’ time in time for the Asia Pacific Urban Forum next month,” he said.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) partnered with George Town Conservation and Development (GTCDC) to carry out the street upgrading of Light Street.

Jagdeep said the project, which costs RM1.325 million, will create a pedestrian-friendly streetscape with improved connectivity and universal accessibility.

“It will be a showcase of our streetscape works for over 5,000 delegates who will be here for the Asia Pacific Urban Forum next month,” he said.

The Light Street project is one of the north seafront works that will be completed first.

The 119-year-old Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower is also undergoing restoration works which started in August.

Jagdeep said the expected completion of the restoration and repair works for the clock tower is December, just in time to usher in the new year 2020.

The project, to cost RM150,000, is fully funded and undertaken by MBPP.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said they hoped to complete the restoration works before December, preferably in two weeks’ time before the Asia Pacific Urban Forum (APUF).

The Light Street upgrading project is aimed at creating a continuous public promenade that starts from the historic Fountain Garden next to Town Hall down to the clock tower.

The upgrade will result in a simple walkway along the road leading to the clock tower with a cast iron draining fountain placed midway along the promenade.

There will be green buffers to separate the busy main road front he green expanse of the Esplanade field.

Currently, the project is at 76 per cent completion.

The Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower was built in 1900 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and commissioned by local merchant, Cheah Chean Eok.

The clock tower was open to the public in July 1902 and it suffered damages during World War II.

It was restored and maintained throughout the years and is currently undergoing another restoration process by MBPP.

The other two components of the north seafront project — the repair and restoration of the sea wall and the restoration of Fort Cornwallis — will take longer to complete.

Jagdeep said the sea wall repair works are still ongoing at 15.9 per cent now and is expected to complete by August 2021.

Meanwhile, restoration works on Fort Cornwallis that included restoring the original moat around it are still underway.

“The restoration works are expected to complete by 2022,” he said.