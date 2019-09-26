Court disallows AG’s application for appeal in Muhammad Adib suit to be heard as civil matter

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 26 — The High Court here disallowed an application by the Attorney General’s Chambers to have its criminal appeal heard as a civil matter, in reference to committal proceedings filed in July by the father of deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Accordingly, judge Datuk Meor Hashimi Abd Hamid fixed November 22 for the appeal by the AG against the August 27 decision of the Coroner’s Court here to allow the committal proceedings filed by Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, 64, to proceed against the AG.

On the same day, the court will also hear an application by Mohd Kassim for the AG’s appeal to be struck out, said the former’s lawyer, Abi Mursyidin Awal, to reporters today.

The ruling today affirmed the earlier decision on Monday by the court’s assistant registrar that the committal proceedings will proceed as a criminal matter.

On July 16, an ex parte application for a committal order against the AG Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, was filed by Mohd Kassim for allegedly insulting the court through the filing of an affidavit by the AG’s Chambers on April 3 which indicated that Muhammad Adib’s death was not caused by injuries sustained.

The affidavit had been filed while the inquest into the cause of death of Muhammad Adib, was still underway — the inquest which involved 41 days of hearings, began on February 11 and came to a close on July 24. The inquest decision is scheduled for tomorrow.

Muhammad Adib, 24, died on December 17 after sustaining critical injuries on November 27 when he and his team members from the Subang Jaya fire station responded to an emergency call concerning a riot that was taking place at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple. — Bernama