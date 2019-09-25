Penang High Court defers decision on Iranians accused of drug trafficking to Oct 2

The High Court here today postponed to October 2 to deliver its decision on a drug trafficking case involving two Iranian men and two locals following an application by their lawyers. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 — The High Court here today postponed to October 2 to deliver its decision on a drug trafficking case involving two Iranian men and two locals following an application by their lawyers.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir allowed the application for postponement from lawyer Kitson Foong, who is representing accused J. Balakrishnan, 63, and lawyer M. Athimulan, who is representing Iranians Mohammad Abbasi Younes, 37, and Seyed Mohsen Namazikivaj Seyedreza, 31, because they could not be present in court today due to other official duties.

The fourth accused, B. Lacheme Devi, 56, is represented by lawyer RSN Rayer.

They are alleged to be making preparations for the purpose of trafficking drugs weighing 48,000g at premises No. 57B, Perindustrian Kecil, Taman Sri Rambai, Seberang Perai Tengah at 10.10pm on August 20, 2015 during a raid by the special narcotics intelligence team (STING).

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1) (c) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act, which carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Farah Aimy Zainul Anwar and Nurul Fatin Hussin. — Bernama