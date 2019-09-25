Official: Ipoh-Guangzhou flights now starting in November

Tan explained that the flight service was pushed back as October is the national month of China. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 25 — Direct flights from Ipoh to Guangzhou in China will only begin in the first week of November, said State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing.

He said details such as flight schedules, ticket prices and online sales will be announced on the Scanda Sky website by the middle of next month.

“I was informed by Scanda Sky that the charter airline company is in the last phase of completing the flight service from Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh-Guangzhou, China, especially awaiting the final ruling from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in China,” he said in a statement.

On May 7, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced that the direct flight to Guangzhou in China from Ipoh would start in October, after a memorandum of understanding was signed between Scanda Sky and Amal by Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier's special charter service.

Tan explained that the flight service was also pushed back as October is the national month of China.

“Due to this, the capacity of the airport is congested with flights that have been scheduled earlier,” he said.

“But after considering all the commercial aspects, the flight will start on the first week of November.

“The state government is grateful to Scanda Sky for being committed in making this flight a success. With the implementation of this flight we hope it will boost the state economic activities, especially in the tourism sector,” he added.