Appellate court quashes Shariah charges against Ezra Zaid, ends Islamic trial

ZI Publications Sdn Bhd director Ezra Zaid speaks to reporters at the Federal Court in Putrajaya September 25, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — The Court of Appeal nullified today the Shariah charges filed against independent publisher Mohd Ezra Mohd Zaid, effectively ending his trial in the Islamic court system.

When granting the appeal by the son of former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, the appellate court also made an order granting him damages of RM10,000, without an allocator, for the mental distress, agony, and torture suffered during under the watch of Jais.

“Our unanimous decision is that the appeal is allowed in part, in that to set aside the High Court order dated March 7, 2018,” said Datuk Umi Kalthum Abdul Majid in reading the judgement.

“Consequently, we remit back to the High Court to assess damages suffered by the second applicant,” added Umi in reference to Ezra.

Others judges on the bench were Datuk Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Datuk Suraya Othman.

In March last year, the High Court dismissed Ezra’s challenge against the constitutionality of his charges in the Shariah courts.

Ezra was represented by lawyers Fahri Azzat, Nizam Bashir, and Shanmuga Kanesalingam, while Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan appeared on behalf of Jais.

