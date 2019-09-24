Sarawak MP says state doesn’t need lessons on fighting racism, extremism

Fadillah said the state has a model of a tolerant plural society, adding that Putrajaya should instead take lessons from Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 24 — Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told Lim Kit Siang he need not remind Sarawakians about the need to fight racism, extremism and corruption.

He said the state has a model of a tolerant plural society, adding that Putrajaya should instead take lessons from Sarawak.

“May I also remind him that Sarawak has been far ahead of the peninsula when it comes to putting into practice the ideals of ‘new Malaysia’, the battle cry of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal coalition.

“But more importantly, we should not limit with just empowering the youths with the appropriate tools but also help them to develop the passion for community development, to help them solve problems in an environment that celebrates different cultures, religions and backgrounds,” Fadillah said when responding to Lim’s Malaysia Day message to youth in Sarawak.

Among others, Lim had said that Malaysia could not be saved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and him, but also the youth of Malaysia, especially those in Sarawak.

Fadillah, who is also senior vice president of PBB, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) prioritised youth engagement as it saw this as critical when it comes to defending the state’s political and democratic rights.

“Towards this end, GPS has long realised that empowering youths can only be through education, which is why steps have been taken to prepare the Sarawak with future expectations,” he said.

“Thus, we engage and build the capacity of student leadership, and empower them to be part of the formation of policies,” he said, adding that this can be seen that Sarawak is the first state to introduce the teaching of mathematics and science subjects in English, starting next year.

He said GPS believes that problems such as dropouts and employment mismatch prevalent today point to a failure of the current education system.

“Existing education system is ineffective. It fails to prepare youth for life and unlock growth in the economy by preparing young people for the job market,” he added.