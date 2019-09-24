Negri Sembilan deputy Speaker hospitalised with breathing difficulties

SEREMBAN, Sept 24 — Deputy Speaker of the Negri Sembilan legislative assembly M. Ravi is currently receiving treatment at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said Ravi, who is also Sri Tanjung assemblyman, was admitted to the CCU three days ago and in a stable condition.

“He is suffering from shortness of breath due to the current haze situation in the country... I visited him on Sunday.

“He couldn’t be discharged yet... let him rest,” he told reporters after attending the state-level appreciation ceremony in conjunction with the National Day celebrations here today. — Bernama