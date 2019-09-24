Mobile air quality monitoring station shifted to Serian from Miri

The MCAQM 002 Kenyalang station now in Serian to monitor air quality in the district, September 24, 2019. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communication Unit of the Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, Sept 24 — A Mobile Continuous Air Quality Monitoring (MCAQM) station has been shifted from Sekolah Kerajaan Kuala Baram in Miri to Serian to measure data on air pollution in the district.

It arrived in Serian last Sunday while installation works on the mobile station was completed today and will start reading the Air Pollutant Index (API) in the district.

MCAQM 002 Kenyalang station is placed at the Serian district police headquarters compound.

“We shifted the mobile station following a request from the people to monitor daily air pollution the district,” Pakar Scieno TW Sdn Bhd operations engineer Mohamad Daut Bolhir said.

He said in the absence of the monitoring station, the people were unable to know the degree of air pollution in the district over the past two weeks.

Serian is close to the border with Indonesia’s province of West Kalimantan where wild forest fires have been raging on for weeks.

Mohamad Daut said the mobile station can start reading the air quality in the district after 24 hours of functioning.

He said the Mobile CAQM 002 Kenyalang was stationed at SK Kuala Baram and used to read air quality after Miri was blanketed by haze early this year.

Pakar Scieno TW Sdn Bhd is engaged by the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) to operate Environmental Quality Monitoring Programme (EQMP) in Malaysia, including Sarawak.