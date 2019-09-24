MCMC: Malaysia switching to full digital TV broadcast by Oct 31

MCMC said the transition from analogue TV broadcast to myFreeview Digital TV will start in the central and southern regions on September 30, northern and eastern regions on October 14 while Sabah and Sarawak will make the switch on October 31. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 24 — Malaysia will be switching to full myFreeview Digital TV broadcast from analogue TV transmission on October 31, says the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC said the transition from analogue TV broadcast to myFreeview Digital TV will start in the central and southern regions on September 30, northern and eastern regions on October 14 while Sabah and Sarawak will make the switch on October 31.

MCMC said myFreeview Digital TV broadcast will give the people the choice to watch various television and radio channels and access new applications such as online shopping, current information interactive education.

So far, there are 15 TV and six radio channels on myFreeview Digital TV provided by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Media Prima, TV AlHijrah and Bernama News Channel (BNC), it said.

“Several new TV channels will be aired via myFreeview Digital TV soon,” said MCMC in a statement today.

MCMC said the full transition is the effort of a pioneer test conducted in Pulau Langkawi by the commission with the cooperation of the broadcasting industry since July 21.

“myFreeview Digital TV service is among the efforts to close the digital gap between the people in urban, suburban and rural areas.

“It is also in line with the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision to enable the people enjoy free quality digital TV without monthly subscription,” it said.

For those who have yet to switch to myFreeview Digital TV platform are encouraged to obtain a decoder and ultra-high frequency (UHF) aerial to be install to the existing TV set or obtain an integrated digital TV (IDTV) which comes with a decoder and UHF aerial installed.

Members of the public can surf myFreeview website at www.myFreeview.tv or contact 1-800-181-088 for further information. — Bernama