Malaysian students in Pekanbaru, Jambi to fly home tomorrow, says national disaster agency

Children get a dose of oxygen from a Red Cross volunteer at a village in Jambi September 24, 2019. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 24 — Malaysian students in Pekanbaru and Jambi are scheduled to be evacuated out of the province tomorrow.

According to sources, the students are scheduled to return to Malaysia tomorrow morning while some students who would be evacuated to Jakarta are scheduled to arrive at 6pm.

There are so far no details on the evacuation flights.

Students evacuated to Jakarta will be housed at Malaysia Hall and will be given health inspection and treatment.

According to a National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) statement in Kuala Lumpur today, 306 Malaysian students would be evacuated from Pekanbaru and Jambi Indonesia after an emergency was declared in Riau due to haze.

From the total, 165 will return to Malaysia while 141 will be evacuated to Jakarta, said Nadma. — Bernama