Gobind keeps mum on possible US withdrawal from UPU as meeting in Geneva underway

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has refused to comment on the United States’ threat to withdraw from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and how it may impact Malaysia.

He said as the UPU is currently meeting today in Geneva, Switzerland, he will refrain from commenting until it has concluded.

“I am not going to comment until the meeting is over, since whatever I say now might complicate things or impact discussions,” Gobind said after the launch of the GSMA Mobile 360 exhibition at the JW Marriott Hotel today.

The UPU convened a special congress, to be held starting today until Thursday, after the US government under President Donald Trump threatened to pull out, complaining that certain nations’ postal carriers are not paying enough to have foreign shipments sent to the country. He specifically singled out China as an example.

The potential withdrawal of the US from the 145-year old international organisation could mean higher shipping rates for certain types of mail such as parcels of a certain weight.

It is also feared that this could lead to increased shipping prices for goods which will be passed onto consumers in other nations, including Malaysia.