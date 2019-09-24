EC to inspect polling and nomination centres for Tanjung Piai by-election

An Election Commission officer makes final preparations for the by-election at a polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Nyatoh in Rantau April 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 24 — The Election Commission (EC) today inspected several schools and centres as voting centres and centre for the nomination of candidate for the coming Tanjung Piai by-election.

State EC director, Shafie Taib, said the inspection was part of the initial preparation of the commission as a Special EC Meeting will be held in next Tuesday.

“We are looking at several schools namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Serkat, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Kukup and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Bin Chong which are three of the 27 schools involved as polling centres.

“We are also inspecting Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, Pontian, as among the proposed venues to be gazetted as the nomination centre,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Earlier the inspection was also participated by EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar, Pontian district officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir, Pontian police deputy chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh and Pontian district education officer Shaharudin Basri Ibrahim.

According to Shafie, among the aspect of security, facility, and comfort of voters, logistics would be very important in preparing for the Tanjung Piai by-election involving 125 voting streams.

Yesterday, Mohamed Elias was reported as saying the Special Meeting on October 1 would discuss the important dates for the by-election.

The meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun at 10am at EC headquarters in Menara SPR, Putrajaya.

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the death of its MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik on Saturday due to heart complications.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who died at the age of 42 left behind a widow and three children.

In the 14th general election, Dr Md Farid who is also Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy division chief won the seat by defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional) and Nordin Othman (PAS) in the general election last year.

Dr Md Farid obtained 21,255 votes followed by Wee with 20,731 votes and Nordin with 2,962 votes. — Bernama