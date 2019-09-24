Cabinet to discuss Kampung Baru issue tomorrow, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad says the Cabinet will discuss the Kampung Baru land issue at its meeting tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― The Cabinet will discuss the offer price rate to Kampung Baru land owners and benefactors at its meeting tomorrow.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said he would bring the matter to the Cabinet and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to find the best solution for everyone.

“The discussion is at the Cabinet meeting, hope I could get some time to brief Dr Mahathir, and think of a way (solution).

“We understand that everyone wants a higher price than what was offered but we need to find a reasonable price that will make the project viable,” he said after attending a programme held at the Kuala Lumpur Homeless Transit Centre, here yesterday.

Last Saturday, Khalid was quoted as saying that the government had offered RM850 per square foot to land owners and benefactors for the redevelopment of Kampung Baru.

According to Khalid, it was the highest rate assessed by the Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH) after taking into account the factors of maintaining the condition to retain Malay ownership.

He said the government also did not rule out the possibility of considering a higher price offer for the purchase. ― Bernama