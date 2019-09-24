After abductions, Sabah CM says Lahad Datu needs large-scale military presence

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal attends the ‘Sabah World River Day International Conference and Exhibition’ in Kota Kinabalu September 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — The establishment of a large-scale military camp in Lahad Datu is necessary to strategically deal with cross-border crimes such as abductions, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the state government had submitted the proposal to the federal government but it had yet to be realised.

“We have repeatedly (voiced) the proposal to the federal government to place resources (military camps) in urgently required areas.

“If we can build it (military camp) in Lok Kawi, why not build it where it is truly needed,” he told a press conference after opening the state-level International Conference and World Rivers Day exhibition here today.

On September 4, the Army launched the Fifth Infantry Division of Malaysia and the 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade at the Lok Kawi Camp.

Yesterday, three Indonesian fishermen were believed to have been abducted by seven armed men in waters off Tambisan, near Lahad Datu. — Bernama