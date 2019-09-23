Two flights at Ipoh airport cancelled due to haze

Two AirAsia flights involving the Johor Baru-Ipoh-Singapore and Singapore-Ipoh-Johor Baru routes scheduled for mid-day today were cancelled due to the haze. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 23 ― Two of the five flights scheduled at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here today were cancelled due to the haze.

LTSAS manager Mohd Ali Osman said the cancellations involved AirAsia flight movements for the Johor Baru-Ipoh-Singapore and Singapore-Ipoh-Johor Baru routes scheduled for mid-day today.

“The visibility range as of 7.30am today was 3,000 metres,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ali added that 480 passengers were affected by the flight cancellations.

However, he said, the LTSAS together with the Meteorological Department and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia were monitoring the situation.

According to the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), the air pollutant index (API) at four stations in Perak, namely Seri Manjung; Pegoh, Ipoh; Tasek, Ipoh; and Taiping at 7am was at an unhealthy level while in Tanjung Malim, it was at moderate level.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51-100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (hazardous).

― Bernama