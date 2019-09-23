Penang cops shoot dead factory worker who ran amok and killed colleague with parang

The 25-year-old man is believed to have used a parang to slash a female supervisor in the head. She succumbed to her injuries while being treated in hospital. — AFP file pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — The police this evening shot dead a factory worker who ran amok, causing the death of one colleague and seriously injuring another, in Bayan Lepas near here.

In the 5.45pm incident, the 25-year-old man is believed to have used a parang to harm a female supervisor, aged 47, and a male security manager at the factory, with the supervisor succumbing to serious injuries, particularly head wounds, while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The 53-year-old manager is reported to be stable and receiving treatment at Hospital Pulau Pinang.

According to Barat Daya district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan, the man who had worked as a quality assistant for two years at the factory, was believed to have suffered from depression for several months, and had been absent from work for a week but suddenly turned up for work today having already submitted a letter of resignation effective at the end of this month.

Anbalagan said policemen who had arrived at the scene, had told the man to give himself up but he instead attacked them with two ‘parang’ prompting the officers to shoot in self-defence.

The parang, as well as a knife were seized by the police who are also investigating the dead man’s motives. — Bernama