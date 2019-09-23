Malindo Air says traced data leak to India, suspects ex-staff of e-commerce partner

Malindo Air’s statement today stressed the breach was not due to a vulnerability in its network or on Amazon’s web service. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — A security breach that resulted in millions of Malindo Air customers’ information being leaked online last week was executed by a former staff of e-commerce partner GoQuo (M) Sdn Bhd, the airline said today.

It said the data leak was traced back to the GoQuo’s development centre in India and has been reported to authorities there.

“Malindo Air is pleased to advise that the data exposure has since been contained.

“As a result of the findings, a former employee of its e-commerce service provider, GoQuo (M) Sdn Bhd in their development centre in India had improperly accessed and stole the personal data of our customers,” the airline said in a statement.

The breach apparently saw passport numbers with its expiration dates, home addresses, full names, phone numbers, emails of passengers be uploaded and stored in an open Amazon web services bucket, a public cloud storage resource.

Reports by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) detailed a total of four files, among them simply named “Passenger Details” or “Passengers” were dumped online by a user named “Spectre” who is a known operator of a dark-web portal with links for leaked data.

SCMP reported that the data dump was shared on instant messaging service Telegram, as well as on cloud storage and file-hosting services such as mega.nz and openload.cc.

Of the files, two reportedly contained information of Malindo’s passengers, another two with data of passengers of Lion Air, Malindo’s parent company.

The airline’s statement today also stressed the breach was not due to a vulnerability in its network or on Amazon’s web service.

“All its systems are fully secured and none of the payment details of customers were compromised due to the malicious act.

“As a forward proactive measure, data forensics and cyber security experts have been brought in to review all the airline’s existing data infrastructure and processes,” read the statement.

The airline, due to the breach, said the passwords of all its customers on its webpage has been auto-reseted, while warning its customers of any suspicious calls and emails they might receive.

“Customers can reach out to [email protected] for further assistance,” the airline advised.