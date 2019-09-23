HR Ministry denies removing anti-discrimination provision under the Employment Act

According to the statement, the ministry works closely with its tripartite members through the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) to address issues affecting employers and employees before formulating policies or amending laws. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Human Resources Ministry today said it was premature to say a decision has been reached to remove an anti-discrimination provision in recruitment under the Employment Act 1955, as the matter is still under discussion between the ministry and its stakeholders.

The ministry said in a statement today referred to an article by news portal Malaysiakini entitled ‘After MEF’s objection, proposed anti-discrimination provision removed’.

“Malaysiakini should note that no decision has been made or can be made until Cabinet decides on a matter.

“It was also unfortunate to see that proposed amendments to the Employment Act 1955, which was published on the ministry’s website in September 2018 as a measure of good faith and transparency to the public, was used in this article to prematurely ‘decide’ on the matter,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the ministry works closely with its tripartite members through the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) to address issues affecting employers and employees before formulating policies or amending laws.

“The Ministry also gives due respect to its stakeholders and what they bring to the table as well as their general consensus as they represent the larger voice of the employers and employees.

“The Ministry also urges everyone to wait until Cabinet decides on matters before making their own assumptions,” said the statement. — Bernama