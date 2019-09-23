Former MACC chief Ahmad Said Hamdan dies

Former MACC chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said Hamdan died last night at his daughter’s house in Rawang. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― Former chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Seri Ahmad Said Hamdan, 67, died last night at his daughter’s house in Rawang.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention), Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said funeral rites will be performed at the Kota Damansara Muslim Cemetery near here after zuhur prayers today.

“In the past six months, he was admitted into the National Heart Centre (IJN) several times for heart complications and stroke,” he said.

“Last week, the doctors at IJN allowed him to return home and he was taken to his daughter’s house in Rawang.

"May Allah bless his soul and place him among the righteous,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad Said was MACC chief commission from May 14, 2007 until December 31, 2009 before the post was held by Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed. ― Bernama