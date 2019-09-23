Ex-CEO says Jho Low had direct line to Najib and his approval to steer 1MDB

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 23, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Former 1MDB chief executive Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi testified in court today that Datuk Seri Najib Razak was “very close” to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Testifying as the ninth witness in the former prime minister's main 1MDB corruption trial today, Shahrol claimed Najib also gave Low or Jho Low his blessings to direct operations at the state investment firm from behind the scenes.

“Every action Jho Low takes in highlighting any of Najib's orders, it will be approved by Najib himself.

“In fact, I'm sure that Najib has given his mandate to him (Low) to plan and manage the operations of TIA/1MDB operations from behind the scenes through talking points document and action plan,'' he said referring to the predecessor of 1MDB, the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA).

Shahrol also asserted that Low had worked with Najib from the beginning to protect the latter's “interest”.

“I see him as having direct access to Najib. As an example, during a TIA board of directors meeting, he can directly call Najib and ask for his views and guidance and Jho Low also had access to meet Najib at his house in Jalan Langgak Duta or in Sri Satria in Putrajaya, which is the official residence of the deputy prime minister,'' he said.

