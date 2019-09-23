Ex-aide: Najib didn't ask to lodge report with police or MACC over 1MDB

Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex September 23, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had not asked his staff to lodge complaints to the police or anti-corruption authorities over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from 2015 onwards when the scandal was heavily reported on, the High Court heard today.

Najib's former special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin confirmed this, after noting how the prime minister's office had came under heavy attacks over 1MDB in 2015.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had asked him: “At any point of time, did you receive instructions, between 2015 and 2018, did you receive any instructions from the accused to lodge a police report in relation to 1MDB?”

“No,” Amhari replied.

Amhari confirmed that he was also not told by Najib to lodge a complaint to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over 1MDB.

Amhari is the eighth prosecution witness testifying against Najib in the latter's corruption trial over 1MDB funds. The trial is now in its 11th day.

Earlier today, Amhari explained why he thought his immediate superior, the late Datuk Azlin Alias' outburst in early 2015 of “Duit 1MDB lah bro” (1MDB money lah bro) was linked to Najib and 1MDB.

Najib's ongoing 1MDB trial involves 25 criminal charges — four counts of abusing his position for his own financial benefit totalling almost RM2.3 billion allegedly originating from 1MDB and the resulting 21 counts of money-laundering.

