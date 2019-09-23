Dr M tells academics to work alongside private and public sector towards Industry 4.0

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says academics need to step up efforts to cooperate with those outside of the academic field so that they can fully understand the needs of the nation as it heads towards IR4.0. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today urged academics and universities to work with the public and private sectors as the nation move towards modernisation and the industrial revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

He said academics need to step up efforts to cooperate with those outside of the academic field so that they could fully understand the needs of the nation as it heads towards IR4.0.

“Universities must also make full use of the readily available creative and innovative opportunities in this digital world to gain new knowledge instead of relying on existing knowledge base,” he said in his speech that was transmitted via video at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) when accepting a Chancellor's Sustainability Award from the university today.

Dr Mahathir reminded students to leave their comfort zones and face challenges with confidence, independence, maturity and a critical mindset so that they can compete globally.

He thanked USM for awarding him the newly introduced Chancellor's Sustainability Award and noted that previously, USM had awarded him Doctor of Science.

He congratulated the university for ranking first in Malaysia and 49th in the world in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) University Global Impact Rankings.

“I hope that USM will re-evaluate its achievements and any shortcomings to seek out new formulas and strategies to set the future direction for the university,” he said.

The prime minister said USM must set a path to maintain and improve its system towards transforming education and thinking for a sustainable future.

“This new direction should not only be a concept or an academic philosophy but must be put into action to work with the community to maintain high morals and improve better access to knowledge for the benefit of science, engineering and technology education,” he said.

He reminded universities not to only focus on creativity and innovation in its pursuit of knowledge.

“It is hoped that the university will continue to produce new findings that can improve the quality of life of the people in all fields,” he said.