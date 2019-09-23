DPM says Environment Dept’s API readings have no direct correlation with visibility range

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during launch of the Malaysian Research Institute of Ageing at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang September 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, Sept 23 — The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings issued by the Department of Environment (DOE) are averages for 24 hours and have no direct correlation with the visibility range, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said API readings channelled by DOE via Air Pollutants Index Malaysia are the country's official API readings and that the data were verified first before displaying to the public.

“The public is advised to refer to the API readings released by the DOE only to avoid any confusion,” she told reporters after opening the Malaysian Research Institute on Ageing (MYAGEING)’s new building at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang here today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) chairman, said this in response to the many queries about the accuracy of DOE's API readings due to the visibility range dropping in certain parts of the country on Sunday (September 22).

She added that use of PM2.5 (particulate matter up to 2.5 microns) in calculation of the API followed international standards and was adopted by many countries for sustainability of the environment.

According to the status report on the current haze situation in the country, as at 8am today, 40 locations recorded unhealthy air quality while only Johan Setia in Klang is facing very unhealthy air quality with the API reading at 212.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy); 300 and above (hazardous).

For the latest information on the haze and related matters, refer to the Bernama portal at www.bernama.com.

Wan Azizah also said that Sri Aman in Sarawak, where the API reading had reached the hazardous level on September 20, has seen the situation improving following cloud seeding, water bombing and land fire fighting operations by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department with the cooperation of related agencies.

However, she said peat fires were still occurring in Sri Aman involving acreage totalling 10 acres.

At 8am today, the API reading at Sri Aman was 134. ― Bernama